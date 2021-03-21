Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt sets bar on prices of Russian, Chinese vaccines

By Monitoring Report

The federal cabinet has decided to set a maximum retail price of the Russian and Chinese Covid vaccine injections, being imported by the private sector as the country deals with the third wave of coronavirus cases.

In this regard, the proposal to set a price cap for the two vaccines had been put forward by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

According to a local media report that cited a notification by the Health Ministry, the maximum sale price of Sputnik V Russian vaccine has been fixed at Rs8,449 for two doses, while China’s Convidecia would be sold at no more than Rs4,225 per injection.

Earlier in February, China had approved its first single-shot Covid-19 vaccine for general use, which Pakistan has priced at Rs4,225.

Article continues after this advertisement

The government has determined the price of Gam-Covid-Vac (Viral Vector 5 and Viral Vector 26) at Rs8,449 per pack of two injections, Rs16,560 per pack of four injections, Rs40,555 per pack of 10 injections and Rs81,110 per pack of 20 injections.

In March, the government had approved $200 million loan as part of its overall plan to immunise nearly 70 million people against the virus during the current year.

Moreover, the World Bank (WB) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have offered loans to low and middle income countries to procure vaccines. The WB has recently restructured its worth $153 million Covid-19 related loan, which the health ministry said would be sufficient to cover over 10.5 million population.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt debt totals 59pc of FY21 budget in 7 months
Next articleOGRA warns of stern action against LPG profiteers
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s ‘homework’ to exit FATF grey list complete: Hammad Azhar

Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azhar has said that the government's 'homework' to help Pakistan leave the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF)...
Read more
HEADLINES

NA body for expediting work on Gwadar International Airport

GWADAR: The parliamentary committee on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Sunday recommended expediting the process of completion of the new Gwadar International...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGRA warns of stern action against LPG profiteers

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has warned of stern action against those found involved in overcharging and less filling of Liquefied...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt debt totals 59pc of FY21 budget in 7 months

The government received a total of $7.21 billion in total external inflows from multiple financing sources during the first seven months of the current...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt sets bar on prices of Russian, Chinese vaccines

The federal cabinet has decided to set a maximum retail price of the Russian and Chinese Covid vaccine injections, being imported by the private...

Govt debt totals 59pc of FY21 budget in 7 months

Apple, Epic Games CEOs on list of witnesses in Fortnite case

Business community expresses concerns over proposed ‘mini-budget’

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.