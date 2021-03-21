Govt sets bar on prices of Russian, Chinese vaccines

The federal cabinet has decided to set a maximum retail price of the Russian and Chinese Covid vaccine injections, being imported by the private sector as the country deals with the third wave of coronavirus cases.

In this regard, the proposal to set a price cap for the two vaccines had been put forward by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

According to a local media report that cited a notification by the Health Ministry, the maximum sale price of Sputnik V Russian vaccine has been fixed at Rs8,449 for two doses, while China’s Convidecia would be sold at no more than Rs4,225 per injection.

Earlier in February, China had approved its first single-shot Covid-19 vaccine for general use, which Pakistan has priced at Rs4,225.

Article continues after this advertisement

The government has determined the price of Gam-Covid-Vac (Viral Vector 5 and Viral Vector 26) at Rs8,449 per pack of two injections, Rs16,560 per pack of four injections, Rs40,555 per pack of 10 injections and Rs81,110 per pack of 20 injections.

In March, the government had approved $200 million loan as part of its overall plan to immunise nearly 70 million people against the virus during the current year.

Moreover, the World Bank (WB) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have offered loans to low and middle income countries to procure vaccines. The WB has recently restructured its worth $153 million Covid-19 related loan, which the health ministry said would be sufficient to cover over 10.5 million population.