OGRA warns of stern action against LPG profiteers

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has warned of stern action against those found involved in overcharging and less filling of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders.

In this regard, OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi in a press statement released on Sunday advised LPG consumers to check the quantity of the commodity considering the total weight of the filled cylinder minus the weight of the empty cylinder as it is mentioned on each cylinder.

He said the cylinders should be weighed before accepting delivery from distributors.

He further said that the authority had directed all LPG marketing companies as well as distributors to install accurate weighing scales for correct measurement, besides ensuring that cylinders carried markings that should be clearly readable by a common eye.

In case, the spokesman said, any LPG marketing company or distributor was found involved in less filling or overcharging, the matter would be dealt with in accordance with Rules 18, 19 and 29 of the LPG Rules, 2001.

Moreover, the general public has been advised to lodge their complaints if they have been swindled with OGRA at the number 051-9244397 during office hours. The authority can also be reached through email: [email protected] for further necessary action.