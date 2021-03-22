Land automation helps PLRA collect Rs7.4bn in eight months

LAHORE: The Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) has added a revenue of Rs7,456 million to public exchequer under the head ‘land transfer and management’.

Talking to this scribe, PLRA spokesperson Nadia Ahmed attributed the increase in revenue to use of technology in land records system.

“The authority had started computerisation of land records at tehsil level two years ago, with facilities initially provided to 152 land record centers. Now the scope of these facilities has been expanded to more than 5,000 centers. These include 60 qanoongoi satellite centers, more than 2800 NADRA e-facilitation centers, 10 e-service centers and 28 commercial banks. Similarly, services are being provided in remote areas of Punjab through 10 mobile land record centers. In the next few days, 10 more mobile land record centers will be launched,” she said.

The spokesperson said innovative steps were also being taken to bring the automated system at par with international standards.

To facilitate overseas Pakistanis, she said, land record services would soon be launched in Pakistani embassies in USA, UK, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

On a query, she said 65,000 people have so far been facilitated through the online fard system, while the system of online payment through credit card, debit card, jazz cash and easy money has also been introduced.

“In the first eight months (July-Feb) of the current fiscal year (FY21), a cumulative Rs7.45 billion have been deposited in the exchequer in terms of land transfers. In addition, all possible measures are being taken to protect government property,” she added.

Meanwhile, PLRA Director General Moazzam Iqbal Sipra told this scribe that all PRLA initiatives were aimed at providing convenient services to the people through implementation of e-governance and improvement in the performance of the authority.

“I have congratulated the PLRA staff for achieving the revenue target…we all have a role to play in eradicating corruption from this country in order to maintain the sanctity of our institution,” he remarked.