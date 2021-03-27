Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

China and Iran sign 25-year strategic cooperation agreement

By Agencies

The Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers on Saturday signed a 25-year cooperation agreement between the two allies in a ceremony carried live on state television.

“Our relations with Iran will not be affected by the current situation, but will be permanent and strategic,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was earlier quoted by Iranian news agencies as saying.

“Iran decides independently on its relations with other countries and is not like some countries that change their position with one phone call.”

Wang met President Hassan Rouhani ahead of the signing of the agreement, which is expected to include Chinese investments in key sectors such as energy and infrastructure.

Article continues after this advertisement

The accord is an example of “successful diplomacy,” Rouhani’s adviser Hesameddin Ashena was cited by Iranian media as saying. “A country’s strength is in its ability to join coalitions, not to remain isolated.”

Saeed Khatibzadeh, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, said the document was a “roadmap” for trade, economic and transportation cooperation, with a “special focus on the private sectors of the two sides.”

China, one of Iran’s largest trading partners and a long-standing ally, agreed in 2016 to boost bilateral trade by more than 10 times to $600 billion over a decade.

Its commerce ministry said on Thursday that Beijing will try to safeguard the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and defend the legitimate interests of Sino-Iranian relations.

The United States and the other Western powers party to the deal are at odds with Tehran over which side should first return to the accord, which was abandoned by former US President Donald Trump in 2018.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGlobal cloud gaming market to grow 125pc in 2021: report
Next articleBilawal terms SBP ordinance ‘attack on national sovereignty’ 
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Chinese celebs, netizens slam ‘two-faced’ Hugo Boss over Xinjiang

BEIJING: At least three Chinese celebrities on Saturday dropped German fashion house Hugo Boss, the latest foreign brand caught in a concerted boycott by...
Read more
World Business News

New Suez crisis adds to pandemic supply worries for European, US retailers

LOS ANGELES: A stranded container ship blocking the Suez Canal threatens to make it even more difficult for European and US retailers to keep...
Read more
World Business News

Indian farmers squat on railway tracks to mark four months of protests

NEW DELHI: Dozens of farmers squatted on railway tracks in northern India on Friday, disrupting traffic to mark four months of a campaign against the...
Read more
World Business News

Oil prices rise on fears Suez blockage may last weeks

LONDON: Oil prices were up about 2pc on Friday, rebounding on concerns it could take weeks to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

ECONOMY

Bilawal terms SBP ordinance ‘attack on national sovereignty’ 

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the recently-promulgated State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) ordinance as dangerous for the people...

China and Iran sign 25-year strategic cooperation agreement

Global cloud gaming market to grow 125pc in 2021: report

Capital traders lament NCOC’s ‘unilateral decision’ on market closures

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.