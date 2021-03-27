Sign inSubscribe
TECH

Global cloud gaming market to grow 125pc in 2021: report

By Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Global cloud gaming revenue is expected to reach $1.4 billion by the end of this year, up 125pc than last year, according to a new report issued by a European research company.

Fuelled by the stay-at-home situation brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, the market is on track to cross the $5bn mark in 2023 as technology and infrastructure continue to improve, said Amsterdam-based market research company Newzoo.

“Continuous developments and innovation across the sector mean the cloud gaming market’s revenues and potential will continue to skyrocket,” Guilherme Fernandes, market consultant at Newzoo, said.

“Part of 2021’s massive jump in revenues is due to increased cloud gaming activity from companies big and small, as we expected in last year’s report … simply put, cloud gaming is here to stay, and its importance and prominence will only grow,” he added.

Article continues after this advertisement

Cloud gaming, also called gaming-on-demand, runs video games on remote servers and streams them directly to a user’s device.

Consumer appetite for cloud gaming rose rapidly in the past few months with the creation of new platforms such as Microsoft’s xCloud as part of Xbox game pass ultimate and Nvidia resolving the early licencing issues with its GeForce Now service, which now supports over 800 titles.

E-commerce giant Amazon and social networking platform Facebook also entered the market with their own cloud gaming services.

Due to the high frequency of new services, as well as the big feature improvements for existing ones, Newzoo predicts there will be 23.7 million paying cloud gaming users by the end of this year.

“2020 has been a year full of fantastic achievements for us, business-wise,” Andreas Hestbeck, chief executive of Poland-based RemoteMyApp, a cloud gaming solution and gaming content aggregator, said.

“Having so many people that were suddenly stuck at home was an opportunity of a lifetime for all companies offering entertainment services. RMA registered great spikes in interest,” he added.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCapital traders lament NCOC’s ‘unilateral decision’ on market closures
Next articleChina and Iran sign 25-year strategic cooperation agreement
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

TECH

Abu Dhabi begins trial run of autonomous vehicles

ABU DHABI: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) will start the trial operations of autonomous vehicles for transporting passengers in Abu Dhabi. DMT has...
Read more
TECH

Dutch telecom gaint VEON acquires Dhabi Group’s stake in Jazz for $273m

LAHORE: VEON, a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, in an official statement announced that it has successfully concluded the acquisition of...
Read more
TECH

Apple, Epic Games CEOs on list of witnesses in Fortnite case

NEW YORK: Apple Inc and Epic Games have listed their chief executive officers as potential witnesses in a case between the iPhone maker and...
Read more
Banking

E-banking volume grows 24pc in Oct-Dec FY21: SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has said that 296.7 million e-banking transactions (valuing Rs21.4 trillion) were carried out during the second quarter (October-December)...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

ECONOMY

Bilawal terms SBP ordinance ‘attack on national sovereignty’ 

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the recently-promulgated State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) ordinance as dangerous for the people...

China and Iran sign 25-year strategic cooperation agreement

Global cloud gaming market to grow 125pc in 2021: report

Capital traders lament NCOC’s ‘unilateral decision’ on market closures

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.