FIA serves call-up notices on sugar mills’ officials

By INP

LAHORE: Lahore chapter of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued call-up notices to owners of several sugar mills as it initiated action against the sugar betting mafia 31, reports said on Monday.

The agency will start summoning the representatives of sugar mills from March 31 and has directed them to bring records of sugar stocks sold through the betting mafia from November.

The mills have also been directed to produce the record of sugar stocks that were declared sold before the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) from November 1, as well as providing details of all corporate and ostensible bank accounts owned by the mills.

The sugar producers were also directed to produce records of all TTs (telegraphic transfers).

In case of absence or failure to coordinate with the body, the officials of the sugar mills’ administrations could face arrests.

Sources said that the agency issued call-up notices to Chaudhry Sugar Mills to appear before FIA on March 31, Rahim Yar Khan Sugar Group on April 1, Ramzan Sugar Mills on April 2, Al-Moiz Sugar Mills on April 5, Madina Sugar Mills on April 7, Hamza Sugar Mills on April 8 and Tandlianwala Sugar Mills on April 12.

Earlier on March 24, it had emerged the FIA had formed 20 teams to launch a massive crackdown under the anti-money laundering act against the sugar cartels.

The cartels had hiked the commodity’s ex-mill price from Rs70 per kilogram to Rs90 during the last year and earned over Rs110 billion through satta.

It was involved in creating an artificial shortage of the commodity and hiking its rates.

It also operates hundreds of fake bank accounts to conceal the money earned through illegal means, said the report.

The sugar producers also plan to increase sugar prices during the upcoming holy month of Ramzan.

Meanwhile, the investigation agency also froze over 100 bank accounts of 40 alleged important personalities part of the ‘sugar mafia’.

 

  1. strict Action should be taken against them so that such situation not arise in future and price of sugar is controlled and same to be again land at original price of it i.e. Rs 45.00 per Kg.

