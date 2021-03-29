Sign inSubscribe
FIA summons top officials of eight sugar groups

By Monitoring Report

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday summoned chief financial officers (CFOs) and heads of sales of eight major sugar groups in connection with the ‘speculative price-hike’ of the sweetener.

Meanwhile, the investigation agency froze over 100 bank accounts of 40 alleged important personalities part of the ‘sugar mafia’.

On Saturday, the FIA had registered cases against 10 major sugar mafia groups in the country, which, in connivance with mill owners, earned approximately Rs110 billion during the last year through ‘speculative pricing’ commonly known as ‘Satta’.

According to media reports, the FIRs were registered against important personalities belonging to Malik Abad Satta Group, Multan Satta Group, Maulvi Zaheer Satta Group, Malik Majid Satta Group, Khurram Dawai Satta Group, Mirza Sugar Satta Group, Tufail Goga Satta Group, Bhalli Satta Group, Paracha Satta Group and Butt Sugar Satta Group.

The accused gambled for some “prominent sugar players”, sources said, adding that money laundering on a very large scale was also committed in this Satta process.

Monitoring Report

