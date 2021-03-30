Sign inSubscribe
KP govt moves to resolve issues faced by marble industry

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has assured that serious steps would immediately be taken to address the problems faced by the marble industry in Malakand Division.

In this regard, Special Assistant to the KP Chief Minister (CM) on Industry and Commerce, Abdul Karim, met with a delegation of Marble Industry which apprised him in detail about the problems faced by the marble industry.

He said that about 800 marble units are functioning in the division, which has provided employment to millions of locals and been instrumental in promoting economic stability in the region.

However, they said that there is a need to equip the marble industry with modern technology and machinery to increase production capacity and control environmental pollution.

Abdul Karim also said that necessary steps would be taken to control the environmental pollution in order to maintain the beauty of the area.

Previous articleEU fines Moody’s 3.7m euros over conflicts of interest
Staff Report

