Sign inSubscribe
TECH

Pakistani fintech SadaPay raises $7.2m in seed round  

By Eleazar Bhatti

LAHORE: SadaPay, a Pakistani FinTech startup, has announced raising $7.2 million in the recent seed round, totalling its funding to $9.3 million since its inception in 2019.

The Islamabad-headquartered fintech SadaPay announced that the new funding comes on the heels of accelerating consumer demand for SadaPay, whose waitlist is now crossing 200,000 registrations.

Earlier in January, the company launched its digital wallet and numberless debit card in its pilot phase under the supervision of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). SadaPay employs a “neobank” business model using the Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license framework recently released by the regulator.

Recharge Capital led the round with participation from existing investor Kingsway Capital, Jim Pallotta’s Raptor Group, and a roster of notable fintech angels, including Uala Founder Pierpaolo Barbieri, Ribbit Capital General Partner Brian McGrath, ex-General Catalyst/Soros Fund Management, and Valon Technologies Founder Andrew Wang.

Article continues after this advertisement

According to the company, Pakistan is the fifth most populous country globally with over 220 million people, but it has the third-largest unbanked population after China and India. In a statement SadaPay’s CEO and founder, Brandon Timinsky said, “Pakistan has a refreshingly progressive regulator, a burgeoning unbanked middle class, widespread smartphone adoption, and over 70 per cent of the population is under the age of 35. We believe that a combination of factors makes Pakistan one of the best places for emerging fintech in the world and we are excited to be a leader in that ecosystem.”

SadaPay plans to take advantage of the nearly one million smartphones coming online in Pakistan every month through its mobile app that allows users to sign up for a wallet account in under two minutes and immediately start using a SadaPay Virtual Mastercard. Because SadaPay is directly connected to Pakistan’s National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA), it can instantly verify any Pakistani’s identity from anywhere in the world – including the 15 million Pakistani expatriates living abroad.

Since SadaPay does not bear the high costs of managing the physical infrastructure of traditional banks, it passes those savings to its customers in the form of free financial services. The company will generate revenues from premium product offerings such as merchant services and remittances.

SBP is formalising its own framework for a digital bank license, which SadaPay hopes to adopt in the near future. “Working with such forward-thinking regulators at the State Bank of Pakistan and collaborating with the Payment Systems Department has been a phenomenal experience,” Brandon remarked.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKP govt moves to resolve issues faced by marble industry
Next articlePakistan receives third tranche of IMF loan
Eleazar Bhatti
Eleazar Bhatti
The writer currently serves as the Content Manager at Profit by Pakistan Today and is an economics graduate from Leeds Business School in the UK. He can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/eleazarbhatti.

1 COMMENT

  1. Fintech is truly the financial innovation which the present era needs. There is a strong need of effective regulation to bring it forward.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan to reach IMF for second Covid relief package: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that his government would reach out to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a second relief package...
Read more
HEADLINES

Senate passes single window bill to facilitate cross-border trade

The upper house of the parliament unanimously passed the Pakistan Single Window Bill, 2021 on Monday that would pave the way for improved ease...
Read more
TECH

Leaker says they are offering private details of 500 million Facebook users

WASHINGTON: A leaker says they are offering information on more than 500 million Facebook Inc users - including phone numbers and other data -...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM says no trade with India until IOK’s autonomy restored

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Friday decided not to open trade channels with India until the pre-August 5, 2019 status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) is...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Exports rise over 7pc in 3QFY21

The country’s exports increased by 7.12 per cent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year (FY21) as compared to the corresponding...

PM calls for timely completion of Gujranwala, Rawalpindi development projects

Pakistan open to Russian investment for revival of PSM: Qureshi

SBP launches 5-year plan for Islamic banking industry

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.