Eurobonds, Margot Robbie, and snooty LUMS grads- this week in Pakistan’s business and economics twitterverse

The week was dominated by the appointment of Hammad Azhar as Finance Minister and the unceremonious exit for Hafeez Sheikh that this appointment caused. This, of course, was followed by rumors of Shaukat Tareen replacing Azhar in only a couple of days. However, Hammad Azhar’s appointment is something we have discussed in more detail in another piece in this issue.

For this week's social media round up, we look at how State Bank Governor Reza Baqir might be going from Governor to Viceroy according to some, along with speculation of who will star in a Pakistani version of 'The Big Short.' The autonomy of the SBP dominated most conversations, and there was fierce contention over whether the sale of Eurobonds is a success or not so much. On a lighter note, we also look at how the finance side of Pakistani Twitter dealt with the infuriating landmine of April's Fools jokes that are apparently still a thing. Profit's Ariba Shahid looks at all this and more.