He’s Reza Baqir, not undercover agent Baqir

With the SBP autonomy bill up for debate, governor SBP is back to being scrutinised by the media and critics for his history at the IMF

By Profit

A lot has been said about State Bank Governor, Dr Reza Baqir, as of late due to the news of the notoriously controversial SBP autonomy bill.

Some call him an agent, some say he is still on IMF’s payroll, while others claim he’ll make Pakistan another Egypt. Most of what is said outside financial circles about him are often hearsay that has little to do with reality. Despite the fact that the post, regardless of whether the governor of a province or SBP, remains apolitical and rarely criticised, Dr Baqir has faced and still faces more than his fair share. Profit debunks some of the claims made about him.

 

