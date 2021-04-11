Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

China invites Pakistani firms to online trade fair

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister Counsellor Embassy of China Xie Gouxiang has invited Pakistani companies to attend the Canton Fair and explore prospects for exporting their products around the world.

The development came during an online meeting between the Chinese envoy and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan wherein the latter was briefed about the details of the upcoming 129th China Import and Export Fair, which will be held online between April 15 to 24, due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Gouxiang said the fair was a platform for win-win cooperation between different countries where businessmen from all over the world connected with each other, shared opportunities and pursued common development goals.

To further help companies reduce their production and operation costs, he said that the Canton Fair would continue to waive exhibitors’ fees, and not charge any fee to cross-border e-commerce platforms participating in synchronised activities either.

Article continues after this advertisement

He said that more participation of Pakistani companies in the Canton Fair would contribute significantly to promote economic and trade ties between China and Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, thanked Xie Gouxiang for providing comprehensive information about the benefits of attending the online fair and assured that ICCI member companies would attend the event.

He appreciated the signing of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA-II) and emphasised that China should provide enhanced market access to Pakistan products as imports from China stood at $12.7 billion and exports from Pakistan to China at $1.85 billion in 2019.

Khan said that Pakistan was establishing many Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under CPEC and Chinese companies should transfer technology to set up JVs with Pakistani counterparts on a 50 per cent equity basis.

“This would help the local industry to upgrade itself and achieve better growth,” he said.

The ICCI president also discussed many other options for promoting bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and China.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan, IMF agree to establish asset declaration system 
Next articleBitcoin above $60,000 again on talk of reduced supply
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan, IMF agree to establish asset declaration system 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have agreed to establish an asset declaration system by the end of June. In this regard, the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Utility Stores launch Ramzan relief package

ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporations' (USC) Ramzan Relief Package began on Saturday at all Utility stores of the country, where a subsidy of up to...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC approves tariff for petrol transport through MFM pipeline

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet has approved the imposition of an 85 per cent railways tariff over the transportation...
Read more
HEADLINES

Punjab govt to tighten noose around illegal housing schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification to form a five-member commission to tighten the noose around illegal housing schemes in Punjab, Profit learnt...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

ECC approves tariff for petrol transport through MFM pipeline

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet has approved the imposition of an 85 per cent railways tariff over the transportation...

Punjab govt to tighten noose around illegal housing schemes

Pakistan hopes to secure another $1bn debt relief from G20

Social service organisations get recognised at KE Karachi Awards

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.