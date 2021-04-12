Money goes digital – a complete guide to CBDCs in Pakistan

Pakistan is carefully studying the possibilities opened by central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). In the words of the governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr Reza Baqir, and the country is “waiting to burst as far as digitalization is concerned.”

“The benefit for us is twofold: not only does [potential CBDC issuance] give another boost to our efforts for financial inclusion, but, second, if the central bank issues a digital currency it allows us to make further progress in our fight towards anti-money laundering, towards countering terrorism financing. So we are at a stage where we are studying it, we hope to be able to make an announcement on that in the coming months,” states Baqir in an interview with CNN reporter Julia Chatterley on April 8.

Baqir also comments that countries like China are showing the way for CBDC issuance.

Pakistani CBDC in the works since 2019

During the interview, Baqir also pointed out that the central bank has already given the green light for a framework within which digital banks can begin to operate in Pakistan. Neobanks, act as a challenge.