Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Money goes digital – a complete guide to CBDCs in Pakistan

After Reza Baqir’s statements on CNN, Profit looks at Pakistan’s decision on launching CBDCs, and the pros and cons

Ariba Shahid
By Ariba Shahid

Pakistan is carefully studying the possibilities opened by central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). In the words of the governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr Reza Baqir, and the country is “waiting to burst as far as digitalization is concerned.”

“The benefit for us is twofold: not only does [potential CBDC issuance] give another boost to our efforts for financial inclusion, but, second, if the central bank issues a digital currency it allows us to make further progress in our fight towards anti-money laundering, towards countering terrorism financing. So we are at a stage where we are studying it, we hope to be able to make an announcement on that in the coming months,” states Baqir in an interview with CNN reporter Julia Chatterley on April 8.

Baqir also comments that countries like China are showing the way for CBDC issuance.

Pakistani CBDC in the works since 2019

During the interview, Baqir also pointed out that the central bank has already given the green light for a framework within which digital banks can begin to operate in Pakistan. Neobanks, act as a challenge.

Article continues after this advertisement

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Ariba Shahid
Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

PIA: still a loss, but hey, it’s not as bad as before

According to its latest financials, the losing airline has managed to curtail losses
Read more
FEATURED

Fatima Fertilizer: revenue down, but profits up on lower gas costs

If one of your plants isn’t running, then you don’t have to pay for it either.
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.