Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Nike to clean up used, returned sneakers and put them back on shelves

By Agencies

CHICAGO: Nike Inc said on Monday it will start refurbishing sneakers – from Vapormaxes to Reacts – returned by shoppers and selling them at cheaper prices, a service offered increasingly by retailers to reduce consumer waste.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it would clean up gently worn, like-new or slightly imperfect sneakers by hand and resell them “at a value for consumers” at certain Nike stores. To qualify for refurbishment, the sneakers need to be returned to Nike stores within 60 days of purchase.

“Up to fifteen U.S.-based stores will carry Nike Refurbished footwear by the end of April 2021, with plans to integrate more of this product at additional U.S.-based stores in the coming year,” Nike said in a statement.

Nike is continuing to explore future expansion of the program to markets outside the United States.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWhite House to zero in on chip shortage in meeting with company officials
Next articleChina extends crackdown on Jack Ma’s empire with enforced revamp of Ant Group
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

China extends crackdown on Jack Ma’s empire with enforced revamp of Ant Group

BEIJING: China has imposed a sweeping restructuring on Jack Ma’s Ant Group, the fintech conglomerate whose record $37 billion IPO was derailed by regulators...
Read more
World Business News

White House to zero in on chip shortage in meeting with company officials

WASHINGTON: Senior White House officials met on Monday with top executives from nearly 20 major companies to discuss a global semiconductor shortage that has...
Read more
World Business News

China’s antitrust regulator bulking up as crackdown on behemoths widens

BEIJING/HONG KONG: China’s competition watchdog is adding staff and other resources as it ramps up efforts to crack down on anti-competitive behaviour, especially among...
Read more
World Business News

Bitcoin above $60,000 again on talk of reduced supply

NEW YORK: Bitcoin rose above $60,000 to approach record highs on the weekend, breaking out of a two-week tight range and propelled by talk...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

White House to zero in on chip shortage in meeting with...

WASHINGTON: Senior White House officials met on Monday with top executives from nearly 20 major companies to discuss a global semiconductor shortage that has...

Germany to boost investment in Pakistan

Overseas remittances exceed $2bn for 10th consecutive month

Pakistan’s first e-commerce awards a roaring success

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.