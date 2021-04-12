Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s first e-commerce awards a roaring success

By press release

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first eCommerce awards, showcasing more than 400 eCommerce websites spanning over 11 different categories, were held successfully with the host team was beyond grateful for all the amazing partners, sponsors and participants who made this venture a success. 

It was a great race in which the People’s Choice awards received more than 108,683 people votes.

The awards were divided into two classifications named founders’ choice and peoples’ choice awards. Each of these had further categories for participants to compete in.

The winners of the awards are as follows:

All of the nominated participants expressed gratitude and were honoured to be part of such an enthralling event.

There were some outstanding winners but many were not far behind and deserve a chance of appreciation and recognition. 

Some honourable mentions are:

category company
Grocery Naheed.pk 
New eCom StartUp 2020 JOMO

 

The awards came to an end with hope for a bigger and better event next year and a yearning to continue this as an annual event.

 

 

Avatar
press release

