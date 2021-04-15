Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Japan to further expand economic cooperation

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Japan on Thursday reviewed spectrum of business and investment relations, identified areas for further strengthening and expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.

The bilateral issues of mutual interest came up to discussion during a call-on meeting of Ambassador of Japan, Kuninori Matsuda with Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Industries and Production, Muhammad Hammad Azhar.

Speaking on the occasion, the finance minister stated that Pakistan and Japan had enjoyed cordial and friendly relations over the years and this relationship would continue to become even stronger with every passing day.

He appreciated the support extended by the government of Japan for infrastructural and institutional development in Pakistan, adding Japan was a major development partner of Pakistan.

Article continues after this advertisement

The minister underlined the initiatives taken by the government which led to economic turnaround. He said, Pakistan’s primary deficit has been converted into a surplus due to strict adherence to fiscal discipline.

The country’s fiscal response to Covid-19 has been prudent and well-targeted, including re-allocation of spending to the most vulnerable segments through the landmark Ehsaas programme.

The minister lauded the valuable investment by Japan in various sectors particularly in the automobile sector and affirmed to facilitate Japanese investors and businessmen for undertaking major investment initiatives amid rising demand for innovative business products and services in Pakistan.

He also commended the contribution of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for socio-economic development and reform initiatives aimed at poverty reduction & human development in the country.

Hammad thanked the Kuninori Matsuda for his efforts in furthering Pakistan-Japan relations. On the occasion, the ambassador said that Japan greatly values its bilateral relations with Pakistan.

He briefed the finance minister about operations of the Japanese entities in Pakistan and expressed confidence that business and economic linkages would further strengthen between the two countries.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePM reiterates commitment to expeditiously complete CPEC projects
Next articleSECP automates ultimate beneficial ownership for companies
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

SECP automates ultimate beneficial ownership for companies

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has launched a facility on its eService portal for online submission of statutory Form-45, required...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM reiterates commitment to expeditiously complete CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday while underscoring the transformational significance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), reaffirmed the country’s commitment to...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF’s SDR could provide up to $3bn to Pakistan: Moody’s

ISLAMABAD: Moody’s has said that the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Special Drawing Rights (SDR) could provide ‘meaningful support’ to countries like Pakistan. The newly created...
Read more
HEADLINES

Petroleum products likely to see price drop of up to Rs2

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to slash prices of petroleum products by up to Rs2, it was learnt on Thursday. The new prices are likely...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Petroleum products likely to see price drop of up to Rs2

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to slash prices of petroleum products by up to Rs2, it was learnt on Thursday. The new prices are likely...

Pakistan on track to achieve fiscal sustainability: IMF

Policy hawks, courts will test ECB and euro debt markets

ECC withdraws customs duty on cotton yarn imports

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.