HEADLINES

Rs500bn released for uplift projects under PSDP

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has released Rs500.942 billion out of a total allocation of Rs650 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

The released funds include Rs321.55 billion for federal ministries, Rs148.65 billion for corporations, Rs29.54 billion for special areas, and Rs1.2 billion for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA), according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform. The total PSDP allocation for ERRA for the year 2020-21 is Rs3 billion.

Similarly, Rs98.32 billion out of an allocation of Rs118.67 billion has been released for the National Highway Authority, Rs50.32 billion out of Rs158.3 billion for the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), and Rs64.8 billion out of Rs79.38 billion for the for the Water Resources Division (WRD).

Likewise, Rs22.5 billion out of allocated fund of Rs22.49 billion has been disbursed to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Rs323.7 million out of Rs350 million to the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA).

The Railways Division has received development funds of Rs16.48 billion, the Interior Division Rs11.8 billion, and the National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (NHRC) Division Rs12.7 billion.

Similarly, the Revenue Division has got Rs6.5 billion, and the Cabinet Division Rs24.14 billion.

The government also released Rs18.76 billion out of PSDP’s allocation of Rs24.5 billion for development projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Rs10.78 billion out of Rs15 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (GB) projects.

Meanwhile, according to another data released by the Planning Commission, total expenditures during the first eight months (Jul-Feb) of the current fiscal year (8MFY21) by various ministries and departments stood at Rs263.1 billion out of the total released funds of Rs479 billion.

APP

