PIA to start direct flights between Karachi, Skardu

By Monitoring Report

Pakistan International Airlines announced to operate Karachi-Skardu-Karachi direct flights to facilitate tourists and residents of northern areas.

A spokesman for the PIA said an Airbus A320 flight would take off from Karachi after making sure that the weather conditions and routine flight is clear.

In case of bad weather conditions, the airbus flight will be diverted to Islamabad instead of returning to Karachi, the spokesman said, adding the flight time from Karachi to Skardu would be 2-1/4 hours.

 

Monitoring Report

