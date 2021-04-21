FBR automates cargo scanning system

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Pakistan Customs Wing has introduced a new automated process in its WeBOC system for scanning containerised consignments of industrial raw materials for quick clearance at ports.

The introduction of Non-Intrusive Inspection System (NIIS) is aimed at replacing physical inspection of cargo and reducing the dwell time at ports by using the latest scanning technology in line with international best practices, the FBR said in a statement.

in this connection, the Karachi Port and Port Qasim have been provided with Customs scanning facilities installed with the assistance of the Japanese government under JICA programme in addition to scanners for terminal operators.

Similarly, the Blue channel will be part of the Risk Management System (RMS) through which Customs will be able to select the consignments of containerised cargo based on RMS by using a computer programme targeting the suspected shipments.

Article continues after this advertisement

The system shall operate without human intervention which is designed to be based on the risk profiling and risk parameters. The scheme is envisaged to reduce physical examination of goods which is time consuming and costlier besides causing port congestion.

The programme has been implemented initially at KICT, SAPT terminals of Karachi port and at QICT, Port Qasim with effect from April 19 for industrial raw materials and drastic reduction in clearance time of such consignments has been observed.

“The World Customs Organisation (WCO) recommends the scanning of suspected cargo at ports and border stations for security of supply chain under its (SAFE) Security and Facilitation Framework and Kyoto Convention. By implementing the Blue channel, Pakistan Customs will not only be able to ensure security of supply chain but also ensure correct declaration of goods and secure legitimate payment of duty and taxes by the importers,” the tax department said.