Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

What is Hascol hiding?

The petroleum company is trying to erase its history. But with billions of rupees missing, auditors resigning, and law enforcement agencies taking unprecedented interest, that is proving to be a little difficult

Babar Nizami
By Babar Nizami

It is September 2019, and Mumtaz Hasan Khan is a confident man. And why wouldn’t he be? He is the chairman of Hascol Petroleum, a company that has been doing exceptionally well over the past decade. Between 2010 and 2018, Hascol saw its topline surge by an astounding 52.7% per annum, from Rs7.9 billion to Rs234 billion. And while there are concerns over a looming crisis, all he has to do is keep a steady ship sailing smoothly.

“There is nothing to worry about for the company. There come different phases in the life of individuals and companies. And with the grace of Almighty, we will overcome the crisis. We have a very good management team,” he said back then. 

But fast forward to today, and nothing remains the same. At the end of a year full of drama and chaos, Mumtaz has been fired, and the company has shuffled CEOs twice. The company’s CFO resigned multiple times, and as of now, the seat remains empty. In 2019, the company made a loss of Rs 26 billion for the year ending December 30. In its recently released report for the third quarter of 2020, it has managed to make a loss of Rs20.9 billion. 

The company is crippled by severe debt, which stands at Rs58 billion. The 14 banks Hascol owes money to are now forming a consortium to get the company potentially restructured. As one source put it, Hascol’s rise and fall is a reminder of the damage that can be shaped by obtaining heavy loans and giving unnecessary discounts to achieve growth.

Sitting on top of the rubble from the destruction of the past year is Alan Duncan, a former Member Parliament of the United Kingdom House of Commons that has remained minister of state in both the May and Cameron cabinets in the United Kingdom. A staunch conservative politician with links stretching back all the way back to Margaret Thatcher and John Major, more telling for the purposes of our story is his past as a business executive. He broke out from Oxford working for Shell, but more famously found his sea legs working for notorious financial criminal Marc Rich, who was indicted in the United States on federal charges of tax evasion and making oil deals with Iran during the Iran hostage crisis. 

Article continues after this advertisement

As Profit lays out what happened to Hascol this year, and all the drama that the company kept seeming to land in, two former CEOs – Saleem Butt and Aqeel Ahmed – declined to comment for this story. And the current CEO, Adeeb Ahmad, tried to avoid Profit as best as he could, saying anything he had to say could be found in the latest report, and did not want to answer the trouble within the financials.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Babar Nizami
Babar Nizami
Babar Nizami is Executive Editor, Profit at Pakistan Today. He can be reached via email at [email protected] He tweets @Bnizami

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

The scapegoating of Byco… and what it says about Pakistan’s energy sector

The government controls more than two-thirds of the oil and gas sector in the country, and yet manages to find ways to blame market inefficiencies on the private sector
Read more
FEATURED

Edkasa brings digital education to the mass market – matric and FSc

With competition already waiting for it, will Edkasa manage to transform education in Pakistan?
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.