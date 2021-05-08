Weekly inflation registers 0.5pc rise

Weekly inflation for the combined group in the period ended on May 6 slightly increased by 0.50 per cent on the back of an uptick in prices of essential food items, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Friday.

For the lowest income group earning below Rs17,732 per month, the SPI increased by 0.37pc and for the group earning above Rs44,175, it recorded an uptick of 0.48pc.

This was mainly due to an increase in prices of food items including chicken 10.36pc, bananas 8.21pc, wheat flour 2.89pc, mustard oil 1.49pc and beef 1.15pc.