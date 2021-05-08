Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Weekly inflation registers 0.5pc rise

By Monitoring Report

Weekly inflation for the combined group in the period ended on May 6 slightly increased by 0.50 per cent on the back of an uptick in prices of essential food items, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Friday.

For the lowest income group earning below Rs17,732 per month, the SPI increased by 0.37pc and for the group earning above Rs44,175, it recorded an uptick of 0.48pc.

This was mainly due to an increase in prices of food items including chicken 10.36pc, bananas 8.21pc, wheat flour 2.89pc, mustard oil 1.49pc and beef 1.15pc.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLSM posts 9pc growth in 9MFY21
Next articleDogecoin in spotlight as cryptocurrency backer Musk makes ‘SNL’ appearance
Avatar
Monitoring Report

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Tarin vows to take action against hoarders

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Monday vowed to take action against all those responsible for profiteering or hoarding. He was...
Read more
HEADLINES

Traders decry forced lockdowns, warn of protests

Traders have asked Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javaid Bajwa to take notice of inappropriate use of army troops for forcibly closing...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to announce new rules for meeting FATF demands

The government is set to introduce new rules on forfeiture, management and auction of properties and assets relating to Anti-Money Laundering (AML) cases and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Exports to Australia surge 29pc in 10MFY21

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood said on Sunday that the country’s exports were gradually...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Exports to Australia surge 29pc in 10MFY21

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood said on Sunday that the country’s exports were gradually...

SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year

Ether bursts past $4,000; other cryptos firm

UAE bans entry of travellers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.