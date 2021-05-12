Exports to US jump 29pc to $4bn during 10MFY21

Pakistan’s exports to the United States jumped 29% to $4 billion during July-April 2020-21, announced Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, he said that Pakistan had managed to ship merchandise worth $3.2 billion in the same period of previous fiscal year. “US continues to remain an important market for Pakistan,” he said.

“A substantial increase of $918 million was witnessed and credit goes to our exporters for making it possible under difficult global conditions,” Dawood cherished.

He urged government officials to provide maximum facilitation for the exporters and investors.

Article continues after this advertisement

Exports to the advanced economies including the US, the UK and 27 countries of the European Union picked up in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020-21 mainly on the back of a surge in textile exports, revealed data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).