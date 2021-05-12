Fawad lauds farmers as Punjab produces 20MT wheat

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday congratulated farmers of Punjab as well as the province for achieving the production target of 20 million metric tonnes (MT) of wheat.

“Congratulations to Punjab farmers and the government on the production of 20 million metric tonnes of wheat the highest in history,” said Fawad in a post on Twitter.

پنجاب کے کسانوں اور حکومت کو تاریخ کی سب سےزیادہ دو کروڑ میٹرک ٹن گندم کی پیداوار پر مبارکباد، زرعی معیشت میں گیارہ سو ارب روپے کا اضافہ ہوا ہے یہ تاریخی ترقی کرونا کی وباء کے باوجود ممکن ہوئ، اس سے پاکستان کے زرعی شعبے کی صلاحیتوں کا اندازہ لگایا جا سکتا ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 12, 2021

The information minister informed that the country’s agricultural economy has increased by Rs1,100 billion. “This historic development was possible despite the outbreak of coronavirus,” he said.

Article continues after this advertisement

“This gives an idea of the potential of Pakistan’s agricultural sector,” added Fawad.