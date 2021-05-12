Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Fawad lauds farmers as Punjab produces 20MT wheat

By News Desk

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday congratulated farmers of Punjab as well as the province for achieving the production target of 20 million metric tonnes (MT) of wheat.

“Congratulations to Punjab farmers and the government on the production of 20 million metric tonnes of wheat the highest in history,” said Fawad in a post on Twitter.

The information minister informed that the country’s agricultural economy has increased by Rs1,100 billion. “This historic development was possible despite the outbreak of coronavirus,” he said.

Article continues after this advertisement

“This gives an idea of the potential of Pakistan’s agricultural sector,” added Fawad.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleExports to US jump 29pc to $4bn during 10MFY21
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Exports to US jump 29pc to $4bn during 10MFY21

Pakistan’s exports to the United States jumped 29% to $4 billion during July-April 2020-21, announced Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood. In...
Read more
HEADLINES

Kuwait bans travel from Pakistan, three other countries to limit Covid spread

ISLAMABAD: Kuwait has suspended flights, and barred entry to travellers, from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka until further notice, Kuwait Directorate General for Civil...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM seeks private sector’s role in uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the active participation of the private sector in the country’s development process, saying that the government is fully...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ayeza Khan shares best wishes at SnackVideo with overwhelming response during Ramzan

LAHORE: Ayeza Khan, the top Pakistan TV actress, showed up in Jeeto Pakistan’s Ramadan special show last week and shared her Ramzan stories. During the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Inflation anxiety jolts stocks, Asia tumbles to two-month lows

SYDNEY: An extended sell-off drove Asian shares to their lowest in seven weeks on Wednesday as surging commodity prices and growing inflationary pressure in...

Ayeza Khan shares best wishes at SnackVideo with overwhelming response during Ramzan

KP govt transfers another Rs1bn to TMAs

Rs50bn Shandur-Gilgit road included in GB development package

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.