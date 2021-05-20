Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Roshan Digital Accounts mark upward trend after PM’s visit to KSA

SBP introduces advance calendar of Monetary Policy Committee meetings

By APP
ISLAMABAD: The opening of Roshan Digital Accounts by overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia has witnessed a significant upward trend following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to the Kingdom.
This was informed by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor, Dr Reza Baqir, who had called on the prime minister here on Thursday. The prime minister expressed confidence in the promotion of Roshan Digital Accounts for a positive impact on the forex reserves.
During his visit to Saudi Arabia, the prime minister had addressed the Pakistani community in Jeddah in connection with a ceremony related to Roshan Digital Accounts. He had acknowledged the contribution of Pakistani expatriates residing in Saudi Arabia for the progress and economic development of Pakistan.
Earlier last month, the premier had thanked the overseas Pakistanis for depositing over $1 billion via Roshan Digital Accounts. He also appreciated the SBP and commercial banks for achieving the “significant milestone in such a short period”.

In a separate development, the central bank decided to begin announcing a half-yearly schedule of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings on a rolling basis for making the process of monetary policy formulation more predictable and transparent.

The dates for the next four meetings were also announced following international practices. The first MPC meeting envisaged would be held on May 28, the next MPC meeting is scheduled on July 27, the third MPC meeting would take place on September 20 whereas the lst meeting would be convened on November 26.

“To manage expectations of economic agents, many central banks across the globe release the schedule of Monetary Policy Committee meetings in advance,” said the SBP spokesperson, adding that the practice was consistent with the objective of reducing uncertainty around monetary policy decision making as clear communication helps to make central banks more transparent and thereby, contributes to enhancing accountability.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOil falls with possible return of Iranian supply
Next articlePresident urges business community to pay taxes
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Omar Ayub discusses further strengthening of economic ties with Nepal, Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD: Ambassadors to Azerbaijan and Nepal to Pakistan on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan, to discuss bilateral economic...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee weakens against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee depreciated 24 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market on Thursday. According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP),...
Read more
HEADLINES

Toyota keen to start hybrid tech manufacturing in Pakistan, PM told

ISLAMABAD: Toyota Motor Corporation Vice Chairman Shinji Yanagi and Indus Motors Co. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ali Asghar Jamali, called on Prime Minister (PM)...
Read more
HEADLINES

President urges business community to pay taxes

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday urged traders and businessmen to pay taxes to enhance revenues, emphasising that the business community had an...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Roshan Digital Accounts mark upward trend after PM’s visit to KSA

ISLAMABAD: The opening of Roshan Digital Accounts by overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia has witnessed a significant upward trend following Prime Minister Imran Khan's...

Oil falls with possible return of Iranian supply

Govt raises Rs575bn through T-bills auction

SECP

SECP issues guidelines on gender bonds

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.