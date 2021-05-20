Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil falls with possible return of Iranian supply

By Agencies

LONDON: Oil prices were on course for a third day of losses on Thursday after diplomats said progress was made towards a deal to lift sanctions on Iran, which could boost crude supply.

Brent crude was down $0.81, or 1.2%, at $65.85 a barrel by 1152 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost $0.77, or 1.2%, to $62.59 a barrel. Both contracts fell around 3% in the previous session.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Thursday that sanctions on oil, shipping, petrochemicals, insurance and the central bank had been dealt with in the talks.

However, senior diplomats from Britain, France and Germany offered a note of caution on Wednesday, saying that while there was some tangible progress with the contours of a final deal emerging, success was not guaranteed.

Article continues after this advertisement

Indian refiners and at least one European refiner are re-evaluating their crude purchases to make room for Iranian oil in the second half of this year, anticipating that US sanctions will be lifted, company officials and trading sources said.

“With global oil demand growth projected to be healthy for the balance of this year and in 2022, the (OPEC+) producer group is in a relatively comfortable position to deal with increasing Iranian output without undermining the oil rebalancing,” PVM analysts said.

Concerns about the demand outlook in Asia also dragged prices down. Almost two-thirds of people tested in India show exposure to the coronavirus.

Speculation the US Federal Reserve might at some point start to tighten policy weighed on the outlook for economic growth and has prompted some investors to reduce exposure to oil and other commodities.

Supporting prices in early trading, crude inventories in the United States increased by 1.3 million barrels last week, against analysts’ expectations in a Reuters’ poll for a rise of 1.6 million barrels.

Gasoline stocks were down by 2 million barrels, compared with predictions of an 886,000-barrel fall.

Gasoline product supplied, a measure of demand, rose 5% to 9.2 million barrels per day, though this included follow-on demand from the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

“What tickles our attention is the rapid revival of US oil product demand now being very close to the 2019 (level),” SEB analysts said in a note.

Swiss bank UBS said it expected oil inventories to fall to pre-Covid levels by mid-year with oil price at $75 a barrel in the second half.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt raises Rs575bn through T-bills auction
Next articleRoshan Digital Accounts mark upward trend after PM’s visit to KSA
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China, leverage

BEIJING: Bitcoin regained some ground on Thursday from the previous session's brutal slide to four-month lows but was weighed down by concerns over tighter regulation...
Read more
World Business News

Bitcoin tumbles below $39,000 after China issues warning

NEW YORK: Bitcoin plunged below $39,000 for the first time in more than three months on Wednesday after China said cryptocurrencies would not be...
Read more
World Business News

Bank of America raises US minimum wage to $25 an hour

NEW YORK: Bank of America announced plans to lift its minimum wage to $25 an hour and said Tuesday it is requiring US vendors...
Read more
World Business News

China bans financial, payment institutions from cryptocurrency business

BEIJING: China has banned financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions, and warned investors against speculative crypto trading. Under the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Roshan Digital Accounts mark upward trend after PM’s visit to KSA

ISLAMABAD: The opening of Roshan Digital Accounts by overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia has witnessed a significant upward trend following Prime Minister Imran Khan's...

Oil falls with possible return of Iranian supply

Govt raises Rs575bn through T-bills auction

SECP

SECP issues guidelines on gender bonds

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.