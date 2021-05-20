President urges business community to pay taxes

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday urged traders and businessmen to pay taxes to enhance revenues, emphasising that the business community had an important role in the economic development of the country.

Talking to a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) led by President Mian Nasser Hayatt Maggo here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said tax collection could help allocate more funds for development projects for the benefit of people.

Alvi said the government was committed to providing a competitive and fair business environment to entrepreneurs and had undertaken a number of measures to build a sustainable economy.

He said that the federal government, despite the financial constraints, had supported the business community by providing them with a Rs1.2 trillion financial stimulus package and added that the government was also focusing on the economic empowerment of women and persons with disability by providing them incentivised loans at five per cent mark up.

The delegation apprised President Alvi about the problems being faced by traders and requested the government to further simplify the tax procedure and provide an enabling environment for business operations.

The president assured them of extending all possible support to resolve their issues.