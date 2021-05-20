Sign inSubscribe
Toyota keen to start hybrid tech manufacturing in Pakistan, PM told

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Toyota Motor Corporation Vice Chairman Shinji Yanagi and Indus Motors Co. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ali Asghar Jamali, called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the prime minister was told that Toyota was keen to start local manufacturing of hybrid technology in Pakistan’s auto industry.

He was also apprised of the growing confidence of foreign investors in Pakistan’s Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) especially in auto industry due to the government’s positive and business friendly policies.

APP

