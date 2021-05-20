Rupee weakens against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee depreciated 24 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market on Thursday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local unit closed at Rs153.46 against the greenback, registering depreciation of 24 paisas over the previous close of Rs153.22.

Earlier on May 19, the rupee closed at Rs153.22 against the greenback, showing an appreciation of 33 paisas.