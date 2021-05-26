Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Tarin for completing NGMS sale process by June end

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday urged the concerned authorities to accelerate the sale process of Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) spectrum and complete it by June.

He stated this after the 4th meeting of the advisory committee for the release of NGMS in Pakistan approved the draft policy directives in this regard.

The federal minister was chairing the meeting through a video link. Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, SAPM Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, secretary Finance Division, secretary IT and Telecommunication, secretary Kashmir Affairs and GB, chairman PTA, executive member Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

According to details, the advisory committee was briefed about the draft policy directive of the NGMS in the country for deliberation and apprised about the auction of spectrum in AJK and Gilgit Baltistan.

Article continues after this advertisement

Tarin urged for the acceleration of the project’s completion within the current financial year. He directed that the whole process of auction must be transparent, competitive and in accordance with the legal framework.

“The end goal is to improve the efficiency of the spectrum for strengthening and expanding communication and IT services across the country for a digitally progressive and inclusive Pakistan,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Amin-ul-Haq briefed the committee that existing as well as new entrants will participate in the spectrum auction. “There will be a level playing field so that all operators must have a fair and equal chance in the process”.

Moreover, international consultants answered technical queries by the members of the committee.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIHC seeks SBP’s reply on appointment of NBP president, chairman
Next articlePSX sees highest trading volume in history
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

ECNEC approves Covid-19 response, natural calamities control plan worth almost Rs21bn

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved the Covid-19 Response and Other Natural Calamities Control Programme (Sindh Component) at...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC approves second phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the launching of the second phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme. The virtual...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA calls for privitisation of DISCOs

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has called for the privatisation of distribution companies (DISCOs) as it issued their performance evaluation report...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX sees highest trading volume in history

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday recorded a trading volume of more than 1.5 billion shares for the first time in its history. "The...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PSX sees highest trading volume in history

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday recorded a trading volume of more than 1.5 billion shares for the first time in its history. "The...

Tarin for completing NGMS sale process by June end

IHC seeks SBP’s reply on appointment of NBP president, chairman

Bitcoin reclaims $40,000 as crypto volatility lingers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.