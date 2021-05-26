Tarin for completing NGMS sale process by June end

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday urged the concerned authorities to accelerate the sale process of Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) spectrum and complete it by June.

He stated this after the 4th meeting of the advisory committee for the release of NGMS in Pakistan approved the draft policy directives in this regard.

The federal minister was chairing the meeting through a video link. Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, SAPM Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, secretary Finance Division, secretary IT and Telecommunication, secretary Kashmir Affairs and GB, chairman PTA, executive member Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

According to details, the advisory committee was briefed about the draft policy directive of the NGMS in the country for deliberation and apprised about the auction of spectrum in AJK and Gilgit Baltistan.

Article continues after this advertisement

Tarin urged for the acceleration of the project’s completion within the current financial year. He directed that the whole process of auction must be transparent, competitive and in accordance with the legal framework.

“The end goal is to improve the efficiency of the spectrum for strengthening and expanding communication and IT services across the country for a digitally progressive and inclusive Pakistan,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Amin-ul-Haq briefed the committee that existing as well as new entrants will participate in the spectrum auction. “There will be a level playing field so that all operators must have a fair and equal chance in the process”.

Moreover, international consultants answered technical queries by the members of the committee.