Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

IHC seeks SBP’s reply on appointment of NBP president, chairman

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served a notice to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on a petition challenging the appointment of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President, Arif Usmani, and board of directors (BoD) Chairman, Zubair Soomro.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC heard the petition filed by citizens Syed Jahangir, Javed Iqbal, Fazal Raheem and Latif Qureshi.

Usmani’s counsel, Ahmed Bilal Sufi, pleaded that the NBP had earned good profit under stewardship of current president. He also shared the research of Wall Street Journals which depict that physics graduates are equally successful in every field.

The court remarked that if the degree had no connection with appointment then a judge could also be appointed as bank head.

Article continues after this advertisement

Advocate GM Chaudhry, the counsel of Latif Qureshi, stated that there were others who topped in physics so their rights were violated by not being given a chance to apply for this position. 

Zubair Soomro’s lawyer said that the petitions are based on malafide intentions as the petitioner is not an affected party. 

Advocate Waqar Naqvi replied that any person can file a petition in any case as per the constitution. “There is a new cause of action every day in illegal appointments, while Transparency International Pakistanh (TIP) has reported corruption in the bank,” Naqvi added.

Advocate Shahid Kamal in his arguments said that Usmani had shared his CV with Asad Umar and the president has also admitted it many times.

He also read out the transcript of Usmani’s interview in the court.

In reply, Justice Kiyani said that it is necessary to advertise the posts and also questioned why the SBP did not see Usmani’s physics degree.

Concluding the hearing, the court summoned the central bank’s representative on June 2. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBitcoin reclaims $40,000 as crypto volatility lingers
Next articleTarin for completing NGMS sale process by June end
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

ECNEC approves Covid-19 response, natural calamities control plan worth almost Rs21bn

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved the Covid-19 Response and Other Natural Calamities Control Programme (Sindh Component) at...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC approves second phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the launching of the second phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme. The virtual...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA calls for privitisation of DISCOs

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has called for the privatisation of distribution companies (DISCOs) as it issued their performance evaluation report...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX sees highest trading volume in history

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday recorded a trading volume of more than 1.5 billion shares for the first time in its history. "The...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PSX sees highest trading volume in history

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday recorded a trading volume of more than 1.5 billion shares for the first time in its history. "The...

Tarin for completing NGMS sale process by June end

IHC seeks SBP’s reply on appointment of NBP president, chairman

Bitcoin reclaims $40,000 as crypto volatility lingers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.