PSX sees highest trading volume in history

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday recorded a trading volume of more than 1.5 billion shares for the first time in its history.

“The traded volume clocked in at 1,560 million shares in today’s session, which is the highest ever in the history of the PSX,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, said in a tweet.

اور دن کے اختتام تک یہ والیم 1560mn shares تک پہنچ گیا۔ یہ پاکستان سٹاک ایکسچیج کی تاریخ کا سب سے بڑا ریکارڈ ہے۔ اللہ الحق ہے۔ یا اللہ تیرا شکر https://t.co/AII6jkXc8S — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 26, 2021

Commenting on the development, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar tweeted, “New daily traded volume record set on the pakistan stock exchange (PSX). Today’s volume exceeded previous record by 39%. The market is reacting to signs of sustained recovery even though risk still remains. Also adding to positive sentiment.”

New daily traded volume record set on the pakistan stock exchange. Today’s volume exceeded previous record by 39 %. Market reacting to signs of sustained recovery. The successful containment of the covid 3rd wave..Though risk still remains.. Also adding to positive sentiment — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 26, 2021

Article continues after this advertisement

The PSX ended on a positive note, with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 511 points, or 1.11 per cent, by the close of the trading session to reach 46,812.

More than 306 million shares changed hands by the end of the session, with a total worth of nearly Rs17.6 billion.

Stocks of 390 companies were traded, of which 251 gained in value, 124 declined and 15 remained unchanged.

Volumes were led by Worldcall Telecom Limited (WTL), with 707 million number of shares traded. Hum Network Limited (HUMNL), Unity Foods Limited, Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd and Pakistan International Airlines Corp closed out the top five symbols traded, with volumes of 112.4m, 45.1m, 36.8m and 36.5m, respectively.

WTL was up 41.23%, trading at Rs3.22; HUMNL was up 14.68%, trading at Rs7.81; Unity was up 3.53%, trading at Rs45.22; BYCO was up 1.38%, trading at Rs10.27; while PIAA was up 22.15%, trading at Rs5.35.