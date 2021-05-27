Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Morris Garage HS SUV price revised with Rs0.3m hike

By News Desk

The price of the Morris Garage (MG) HS CBU has been increased to Rs5,749,000, showing an increase of Rs300,000.

The new price for the premium SUV is effective as of Thursday, whereas the booking price remains the same at Rs2,000,000.

According to local media reports, the hike was obvious given recurring difficulties in international trade and the global chip shortage impeding the production of vehicles all over the world and claim that the vehicle will see another hike before the end of the year.

On the other hand, reports also link recoverable customs duty payments imposed by the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) to the price hike.

Article continues after this advertisement

Commenting on the FBR’s actions, MG Pakistan chief had said that Pakistani automobile consumers have been exploited by “cartels” for a long.

“As new entrants bring in exciting new models at far lower prices, instead of competition, we expect maligning campaigns and baseless rumors, … We invite everyone to join in a fair competition to serve Pakistani consumers with a bigger and better variety of vehicles at lower prices,” he tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention here that MG Motors Pakistan closed the booking of MG HS on March 19.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAmazon to buy MGM studios for $8.45bn
Next articleCryptos turn choppy as bounce momentum ebbs
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Export oriented sectors to get subsidised power on accrual: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that power subsidies for the next budget will be allocated on the basis of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan remains top importer of Chinese goods in 10MFY21

ISLAMABAD: China topped the list of countries from where Pakistan imported different products during the first ten months of the current financial year (10MFY21),...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to announce new policy to revive film industry

ISLAMABAD: The government will form new policy parameters in order to ensure the film industry's revival and overall growth in the country to announce...
Read more
HEADLINES

MoF commits Rs47bn non-development budget for GB

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has committed to grant Rs47 billion to the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) government as opposed to the regional government's...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Airbus to raise plane production, sees aviation post-Covid recovery

PARIS: Airbus said Thursday it will produce more single-aisle planes in 2023 than before the coronavirus crisis as the European aerospace giant sees the...

China hands Alibaba-backed Nice Tuan new 1.5 million yuan fine

France’s Total to face climate plan pressure at investor meeting

PAECO second general conference to be held on May 31

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.