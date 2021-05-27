Morris Garage HS SUV price revised with Rs0.3m hike

The price of the Morris Garage (MG) HS CBU has been increased to Rs5,749,000, showing an increase of Rs300,000.

The new price for the premium SUV is effective as of Thursday, whereas the booking price remains the same at Rs2,000,000.

According to local media reports, the hike was obvious given recurring difficulties in international trade and the global chip shortage impeding the production of vehicles all over the world and claim that the vehicle will see another hike before the end of the year.

On the other hand, reports also link recoverable customs duty payments imposed by the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) to the price hike.

Commenting on the FBR’s actions, MG Pakistan chief had said that Pakistani automobile consumers have been exploited by “cartels” for a long.

“As new entrants bring in exciting new models at far lower prices, instead of competition, we expect maligning campaigns and baseless rumors, … We invite everyone to join in a fair competition to serve Pakistani consumers with a bigger and better variety of vehicles at lower prices,” he tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention here that MG Motors Pakistan closed the booking of MG HS on March 19.