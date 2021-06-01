Sign inSubscribe
No change in prices of POL products

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for next 15 days.

“The prime minister has decided to maintain the prices of petroleum products as they were on May 17th, 2021,” the petroleum ministry announced.

The ex-depot price of petrol and HSD would remain unchanged at Rs108.56 and Rs110.76 per litre, respectively. Likewise, the ex-depot price of kerosene oil and LDO would stay unchanged at Rs80 and Rs77.65 per litre, respectively.

The government has not increased the prices of the petroleum products since April 16, 2021 by adjusting general sales tax (GST) and petroleum levy (PL), so that there is no corresponding increase in the prices of essential items and maximum relief is provided to the common man.

Earlier in a notification issued on the same day, OGRA jacked up LPG price by Rs8 per kg and set the final consumer price at Rs141,295 per MT whereas the price of a domestic cylinder was notified at Rs1, 667 besides commercial cylinder at Rs6, 415.

According to LPG Industries Association Chiarman Irfan Khokhar, the government should immediately remove all taxes on the import of LPG through land routes to reduce the price.

Khokar warned of a nationwide strike from June 30 in case the government does not shelve a plan of imposing tax on LPG via land route. He, however, demanded the imposition of a 5.5 per cent advance income tax on LPG imports by sea.

“Taxing the land route would be detrimental to the people of Balochistan as the industry imports 70 per cent of LPG and produces only 30pc locally,” he said.

Staff Report

