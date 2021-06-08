Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Tarin reviews budget proposals with PSX head

Finance minister directs provincial govts to continue daily release of subsidised items

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, along with Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) CEO and MD, Farrukh H Khan, reviewed proposals for Federal Budget 2021-22 (FY22) here on Monday.

He was chairing a meeting here at the Finance Division wherein Adviser to PM on Austerity and Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, FBR Chairman and Secretary Finance Division were present.

The PSX MD submitted proposals to align rates of capital gain tax on disposal of securities in line with regional practices, rationalisation of tax rates for companies listed on the stock exchange, enhanced tax credit for listed small and medium enterprises, unlocking the potential of private funds and other suggestions to help broaden the tax base.

He gave a detailed presentation on the huge impact of stock markets on wealth creation and mobilisation of capital. He said that a broad-based capital market helped to achieve important economic and social objectives like increasing the number of taxpayers, optimising savings and investment rates, and reducing wealth inequalities.

Article continues after this advertisement

“Tax measures are an important policy tool to increase investments and savings in the economy and to stay competitive with other markets,” he added.

Tarin appreciated the recommendations and said the government was strongly committed to strengthening of the financial markets and was ready to adopt measures that could mobilise capital to more productive sectors.

He further stated that the government was considering to introduce new tax regime that was in accordance with the changing economic environment.

Earlier while chairing the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) meeting on Monday, the federal finance minister directed the provincial governments to continue daily release of subsidised items including wheat to consumers.

The NPMC reviewed the price trend of essential commodities especially wheat flour, chicken, eggs, sugar, pulses and edible oil during the week under review.

While briefing the NPMC about weekly SPI, the secretary Finance Division apprised that there has been a continuous decline in the weekly SPI over the period of last two consecutive weeks which is a positive sign indicating ease in inflationary pressures. 

The weekly SPI decreased to 0.61 per cent on June 3 and 0.63pc during the preceding week. The consolidated and coordinated efforts of the Federal as well as respective provincial governments and departments concerned have yielded consistent results.

The committee was further briefed that the declining trend in food inflation is being witnessed in the midst of tremendous price hike in international commodity prices during the ongoing Covd-19 pandemic, particularly the third wave.

It was agreed that going by the aforesaid international trend, the domestic price hike couldn’t be avoided as Pakistan is the net importer of staple food commodities like Wheat, Sugar, Edible oil, pulses etc.

However, the finance minister directed the authorities concerned to work out modalities to maintain strategic reserves of sugar and wheat to ensure smooth supply at affordable prices during the upcoming financial year (FY22).

He also directed to initiate an international procurement drive of wheat and sugar through public, private and G2G arrangements.

“The government will import up to 4 million metric tonnes of wheat from July 2021 onwards to build a strategic reserve of wheat,” he said.

Similarly, Shaukat Tarin directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to consult the Ministry of Commerce and provincial governments and present an estimate for importing sugar in the next NPMC meeting.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePalm oil drops 4pc on forecasts of higher output, stockpiles
Next articleBiden administration sets up ‘strike force’ to go after China on trade
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Punjab ET&NC demands handover of confiscated, tampered vehicles from Customs

LAHORE: The Punjab Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) Department, Punjab has demanded confiscated and tempered vehicles from the customs office whereas the vehicles...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP flour millers announce protests against ban on wheat movement in Punjab

PESHAWAR: Flour millers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have decreed to launch a ‘phase-wise’ protest against "unlawful" restrictions on wheat supply from Punjab from next...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC to approve $1bn for Covid-19 vaccine import

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, has said that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday will approve $1...
Read more
HEADLINES

Uncertainty over edible oil rates as global prices ease, local hoarding continues

ISLAMABAD: The prices of edible oil are expected to reduce in the country as prices have started easing in the international markets amid harvest...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Tarin reviews budget proposals with PSX head

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, along with Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) CEO and MD, Farrukh H Khan, reviewed proposals for...

Palm oil drops 4pc on forecasts of higher output, stockpiles

Oil drops again on doubts over demand rebound

Bank of England launches climate stress test for banks and insurers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.