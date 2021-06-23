Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM appoints Noor Ahmed as ADB ED

By Monitoring Report

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed the incumbent economic affairs secretary, Noor Ahmed, as Pakistan’s new executive director at the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

According to a report by The Express Tribune, the premier picked Ahmed out of a panel of six bureaucrats.

Ahmed, presently posted as Economic Affairs Division (EAD) secretary, has been transferred and appointed as executive director/alternate executive director of the ADB for a term of four years with effect from July 1, according to a notification issued by the Establishment Division.

He will replace Shahid Mehmood, who will complete his three-and-a-half-year term this month.

Article continues after this advertisement

Pakistan’s new executive director for ADB has worked as special secretary finance. He has twice remained as economic affairs secretary where he dealt with international creditors and donors.

The report claims that Mohsin Chandna, who is currently serving as the inter-provincial coordination secretary, could be appointed as the new economic affairs secretary.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEmergency steps help maintain food supply
Next articleDukan.pk and Extreme Commerce partner to create thousands of micro-entrepreneurs through online selling
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

CCoP seeks proposal to divest govt shares in Mari Petroleum

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCOP) on Wednesday directed the Privatisation Commission and Ministry of Petroleum to further examine divestment of the government...
Read more
HEADLINES

No justification to keep Pakistan on grey list after FATF agenda compliance: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said that the Financial Action Task Force has no justification to keep Pakistan on its grey list since...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gilgit to be next agricultural hub

RAWALPINDI: Development of the agriculture sector was among the top priorities of the government and the prime minister’s Agriculture Transformation Plan was a revolutionary...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tarin for early drafting of oil refining policy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to remove obstacles in the formulation of the new...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

Dukan.pk and Extreme Commerce partner to create thousands of micro-entrepreneurs through...

KARACHI: With the common goal of empowering the people of Pakistan to achieve self-sufficiency through e-commerce and digital skills, Dukan.pk has partnered with Extreme...

PM appoints Noor Ahmed as ADB ED

Emergency steps help maintain food supply

Gilgit to be next agricultural hub

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.