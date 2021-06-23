Dukan.pk and Extreme Commerce partner to create thousands of micro-entrepreneurs through online selling

KARACHI: With the common goal of empowering the people of Pakistan to achieve self-sufficiency through e-commerce and digital skills, Dukan.pk has partnered with Extreme Commerce to help local businesses sell online.

Extreme Commerce is the largest online selling community of Pakistan with approximately 700,000 members. It has trained and helped thousands of people to sell online and generate over $100 million in sales through Amazon, eBay, and other platforms.

Led by a team of industry veterans, Dukan has helped create over 60,000 online stores, growing 350% month on month. It provides local sellers with a free, easy, and effective platform to set up their web stores and sell online.

This partnership will allow anyone with a smartphone to gain e-commerce selling skills and equip them with easy-to-use technology enabling web store creation, online payments, and delivery management. There are currently over 5 Million micro and small enterprises (MSMEs) in Pakistan that are eager to join the e-commerce revolution but lack the technical know-how. Pakistan’s e-commerce industry grew 84% during the COVID-19 pandemic, amongst the fastest growth globally.

Monis Rahman, founder and CEO of Dukan, reiterating his commitment to uplift local small businesses said, “Dukan’s mission is to let anyone with a smartphone sell online in under one minute. Our partnership with Extreme Commerce will help accelerate this mission by complementing our platform with high quality e-commerce training for local sellers.”

On a similar note, Extreme Commerce’s founder and CEO Sunny Ali says, “It is heartening to see the emergence of local platforms like Dukan.pk to help sellers reach their customers. We are proud to partner with the leader in this space.”