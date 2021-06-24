Sign inSubscribe
Countrywide fuel shortage looms as tankers’ body announces strike

By Monitoring Report

The All Pakistan Oil Tankers Contractors Association (APOTCA) has announced a countrywide strike for an indefinite period, raising fears of a petrol crisis across the country.

According to local media reports, the association has parked the oil tankers and suspended the supply of oil in a bid to coerce the government in to meeting its demands.

Speaking with Samaa, APOTCA representatives said that the turnover tax has been increased to 3.5 per cent from 2.5pc, which has made it difficult for them to do business.

They also lamented that oil marketing companies (OMcs) have introduced a computerised system in place of the queue system because of which they are facing problems.

Further, they said that the traffic police do not let oil tankers enter the Keamari oil terminal, not are they allowed to park the vehicles on the roadside.

The APOTCA representatives vowed to continue the strike until their demands are met. However, on the other hand, the All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners Association (APOTOA) has distanced itself from the strike.

APOTOA’s vice president, while speaking to the media, said that the strike is an attempt to get rid the new system as a computerised system would end kickbacks on oil tankers.

 

Monitoring Report

