ECC approves import of 100,000MT sugar

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting headed by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Monday approved import of 100,000 metric tonnes of sugar.

The committee approved Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs) worth over Rs19.99 billion for various departments and ministries including Rs10 million for the Aviation Division, Rs1 billion for payment of disparity reduction allowance to concerned offices, over Rs1 billion for Frontier Corps Balochistan (South), Rs8 billion for the textile wing and Rs5.8 billion for the utilisation of foreign aid of National Disaster Risk Management (NDRM) projects.

The meeting also allowed an extension of the subsidy on five essential items through Utility Stores Corporation (USC) for 15 days from next month. The five commodities that would continue to be provided on subsidised rates include sugar, ghee, rice, flour, and pulses.

According to details, the Ministry of Industries and Commerce has demanded a six-month extension in the subsidy for which the ECC formed a committee to mull over the proposal and work out a future course of action in this regard.

