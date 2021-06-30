KPD gas field in SSGC network back online: Azhar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Wednesday said that the Kunnar Passaki Deep (KPD) gas field has resumed supply to the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) network after the completion of its annual turnover.

In a statement on Twitter, the energy minister also announced the start of dry docking of Engro’s LNG terminal, which he said, will be completed by Monday, adding that Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) gas diversions will mostly take place during this time.

Dry Docking of one RLNG terminal has been initiated. The change over will be completed by Monday InshAllah. Mostly SNGPL gas diversions will take place during this time.

KPD gas field in the SSGC network is back online since yesterday from its annual turn over. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) June 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minster (SAPM) on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gohar on Tuesday said that the current gas crisis is temporary and a major improvement in supply is expected within two to three days.

“I am expecting a major improvement in the coming two to three days as a major shipment of liquified natural gas (LNG) has arrived and will be transmitted and distributed through Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) system within few days,” Gauhar had said during a meeting with leading businessmen and industrialists in Karachi.

Speaking to the business community at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), he added that repair and maintenance works at gas fields were “mandatory and unavoidable”.

According to a press release issued by the apex body, FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hyatt Magoo demanded immediate resumption of gas supply to Karachi’s industry.

“The industry has suffered unbearable losses due to the closure of gas supply to all industrial areas of Karachi,” he added.

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and all town associations put forward a unanimous charter of demands pertaining to the gas crisis in the country.

Chairman of Businessmen Group Zubair Motiwalla said the industry was paying up to 40 per cent more than international competitors and yet it was not getting enough gas supply. Urging an investigation, he said the government should look at exports and tax collection numbers of Karachi and give due preference accordingly.

The PM’s aide said that a new power distribution system is in works which is set to be ready by February next year in which one would be at liberty to choose whose connection they want.

“It is not feasible to rely on a single distributor to a city with a population of over 25 million,” he said, adding that it’s like entrusting one body with the key to an entire metropolis.

“We are not including private sector in the distribution system so business groups can too invest and foray into the power sector,” he said.