Dukan.pk and Bykea collaborate to empower thousands of local sellers to sell online and manage deliveries

Pakistan’s pioneering instant e-commerce platform dedicated for small to medium businesses, announced its collaboration with Bykea with a goal of providing sellers e-commerce tools to join the digital world.

Led by a team of industry veterans, Dukan is a free e-commerce platform. It enables sellers to create customized web stores that support online selling, marketing, inventory management, delivery logistics, and a range of other essential business operations. Indeed, since its launch several months ago, Dukan has helped over 60,000 micro-entrepreneurs in creating online stores, and is growing 350% on a monthly basis.

Providing an effective and easy-to-use platform for online selling, Dukan, through this collaboration with Bykea, aims to help its micro, small and medium sized sellers deliver products to customers at their doorsteps in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. This will allow sellers to focus and grow their core businesses.

Bykea is Pakistan’s leading on-demand ride-hailing motorbike service providing fast, reliable, and safe delivery logistics to the local community. Bykea’s cash on delivery service is integrated into the Dukan app to offer small businesses a seamless experience.

Co-founder and CEO of Dukan.pk, Monis Rahman, remarked, “Dukan’s mission is to let anyone with a smartphone sell online. Our partnership with Bykea will help accelerate this mission by complementing our platform with a fast and reliable delivery service.”

Founder and CEO of Bykea, Muneeb Maayr said, “Online selling and delivery logistics are a perfect combination for e-commerce growth in Pakistan. We are excited to provide Dukan sellers hyper local delivery services through our network.”

For more information, visit: https://www.dukan.pk