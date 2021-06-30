Sign inSubscribe
Sponsored Content

Dukan.pk and Bykea collaborate to empower thousands of local sellers to sell online and manage deliveries

By Web Desk

Pakistan’s pioneering instant e-commerce platform dedicated for small to medium businesses, announced its collaboration with Bykea with a goal of providing sellers e-commerce tools to join the digital world.

Led by a team of industry veterans, Dukan is a free e-commerce platform. It enables sellers to create customized web stores that support online selling, marketing, inventory management, delivery logistics, and a range of other essential business operations. Indeed, since its launch several months ago, Dukan has helped over 60,000 micro-entrepreneurs in creating online stores, and is growing 350% on a monthly basis.

Providing an effective and easy-to-use platform for online selling, Dukan, through this collaboration with Bykea, aims to help its micro, small and medium sized sellers deliver products to customers at their doorsteps in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. This will allow sellers to focus and grow their core businesses.

Article continues after this advertisement

Bykea is Pakistan’s leading on-demand ride-hailing motorbike service providing fast, reliable, and safe delivery logistics to the local community. Bykea’s cash on delivery service is integrated into the Dukan app to offer small businesses a seamless experience.
Co-founder and CEO of Dukan.pk, Monis Rahman, remarked, “Dukan’s mission is to let anyone with a smartphone sell online. Our partnership with Bykea will help accelerate this mission by complementing our platform with a fast and reliable delivery service.”
Founder and CEO of Bykea, Muneeb Maayr said, “Online selling and delivery logistics are a perfect combination for e-commerce growth in Pakistan. We are excited to provide Dukan sellers hyper local delivery services through our network.”

For more information, visit: https://www.dukan.pk

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKPD gas field in SSGC network back online: Azhar
Next articleSaudi Arabia plans second national airline as it diversifies from oil
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Content

With its digital app, UBL ensures safe and easy digital banking for #TheNewYou

We are living in the era of digital transformation! We are a generation that loves having access to everything on our fingertips and are...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Sponsored Content

Dukan.pk and Bykea collaborate to empower thousands of local sellers to...

Pakistan’s pioneering instant e-commerce platform dedicated for small to medium businesses, announced its collaboration with Bykea with a goal of providing sellers e-commerce tools...

KPD gas field in SSGC network back online: Azhar

Govt seeks portfolios to replace NBP president, BoD chairman

Energy Ministry blames terminal firm for dry-docking

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.