Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Weekly SPI increases 0.53pc

By Monitoring Report

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended July 1, 2021 registered an increase of 0.53 per cent for the combined income group, going up from 149.14 points during the week ended June 24, 2021 to 149.93 points in the week under review.

The SPI for the combined income group rose 13.31pc compared to the corresponding week of previous year. The SPI for the lowest income group increased 0.67pc compared to the previous week.

The index for the group stood at 161.32 points against 160.25 points in the previous week, according to provisional figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the week, average prices of 17 items rose in a selected basket of goods, prices of nine items fell and rates of remaining 25 goods recorded no change.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt to help GB meet certification requirements
Next articleCement despatches record 20pc growth in FY21
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Textile policy to be approved by August: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: The government is set to unveil an ambitious Textile and Apparel Policy 2020-25 by next month as consultation for finalizing the policy has...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR withdraws fixed sales tax on SIM cards

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has withdrawn the fixed sales tax on SIM cards used in mobile phones. According to details, the sales...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cement despatches record 20pc growth in FY21

ISLAMABAD: Local cement sales by 20.40 per cent to 48.119 million tonnes in FY21 from 39.965m tonnes in FY20 on the back of normalisation...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to help GB meet certification requirements

ISLAMABAD: Agriculture extension and research work in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) will be upgraded in line with international standards to enable the region to meet...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Cement despatches record 20pc growth in FY21

ISLAMABAD: Local cement sales by 20.40 per cent to 48.119 million tonnes in FY21 from 39.965m tonnes in FY20 on the back of normalisation...

Weekly SPI increases 0.53pc

Govt to help GB meet certification requirements

International body urges waiving FED on telecom sector

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.