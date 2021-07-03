Weekly SPI increases 0.53pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended July 1, 2021 registered an increase of 0.53 per cent for the combined income group, going up from 149.14 points during the week ended June 24, 2021 to 149.93 points in the week under review.

The SPI for the combined income group rose 13.31pc compared to the corresponding week of previous year. The SPI for the lowest income group increased 0.67pc compared to the previous week.

The index for the group stood at 161.32 points against 160.25 points in the previous week, according to provisional figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the week, average prices of 17 items rose in a selected basket of goods, prices of nine items fell and rates of remaining 25 goods recorded no change.