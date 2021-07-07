Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Exports to Australia surge by 33pc in FY21: Razak Dawood

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister of Commerce and Investment Razak Dawood said on Wednesday that Pakistan’s exports to Australia increased by 33 percent during the fiscal year 2020-21 as against the exports of the previous fiscal year (2019-20).

In a tweet, the adviser said that the country’s exports to Australia were recorded at $281 million during FY21 against the exports of $211 million in FY20.

The adviser congratulated the exporters for accomplishing this new record exports to Australia and encouraged them to aggressively export to this important market.
He also commended efforts of Ministry of Commerce and Consul General of Pakistan in Sydney and urged him to facilitate exporters of Pakistan more to boost country’s external trade.

Article continues after this advertisement

“I am pleased to inform that for FY’21, our exports to Australia increased by 33% to $281 Million as compared to $211 Million in FY’20. I congratulate our exporters on accomplishing this new record export to Australia & encourage them to aggressively export to this important market.

I also commend efforts of MOC’s Trade & Investment Minister @ashraf179 & urge him to facilitate our exporters even more,” the adviser tweeted.

Earlier, the adviser said that despite the negative impacts of Covid-19, the exports have performed well in country’s major markets.

“I’m pleased to share that our exports have done quite well in our major markets,” the adviser tweeted, adding that the country’s exports to China increased by 34 percent to $2.33 billion during the Fiscal Year 2020-21 as compared to exports of $1.74 billion during FY2019-20. This also showed an increase of $ 586 million during the FY21.

Likewise, the exports from Pakistan to Germany grew by 19 percent to $1.5 billion over previous year’s $1.3 billion while the exports to the Netherlands increased by 23 percent to $1.2 billion as compared to the previous year’s $1 billion.

The country’s exports to Poland increased by 28 percent to $308 million in FY 2020-21 as compared to $ 241 million FY 2019-20, he added.

He said that the exporters accomplished achievement despite the problems created by the COVID-19 pandemic and they deserve credit for it.

He also lauded the efforts of Ministry of Commerce and Trade and Investment Officer in different countries for their contribution in promoting country’s exports

He said, the exports to US were recorded at $ 5.2 billion as compared the exports worth $3.7 billion of last year, showing increase of $1.45 billion.

“This is the first time in our history that our exports to the US have crossed the
$5 billion mark,” he added.

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLCCI calls for boosting fashion, textile industry
Next articlePM lauds Pakistan’s rank on The Economist’s Global Normalcy Index
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt removes FED, ACD, reduces ST on small cars

ISLAMABAD: As new measures to facilitate the auto sector even before the forthcoming auto policy, the government has introduced multiple incentives to reduce prices...
Read more
HEADLINES

China reluctant to open Khunjerab border till Covid situation improves

ISLAMABAD: Despite earlier agreement for opening the border with Pakistan for trade after a yearlong closure, China is still reportedly reluctant to open the...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt to borrow another $500m from ADB for development projects

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sought a loan of $500 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to include DI Khan and Bannu...
Read more
HEADLINES

Nigeria urges Pakistan to establish more banking channels for bilateral trade

LAHORE: High Commissioner (HC) of Nigeria Abioye Muhammed Bello has called for the establishment of more banking channels to facilitate trade between Pakistan and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PM lauds Pakistan’s rank on The Economist’s Global Normalcy Index

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday commended the performance of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and...

Exports to Australia surge by 33pc in FY21: Razak Dawood

LCCI calls for boosting fashion, textile industry

Chinese Tesla challenger debuts in Hong Kong with $1.8bn IPO

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.