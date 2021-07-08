Exporters suggest streamlining system of checking meat containers

LAHORE: Exporters of halal meat, fruits and vegetables have suggested the government to streamline the system of checking meat containers and abolish turnover tax on poultry and cattle feed, Profit learnt here on Thursday.

A special meeting was arranged by the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) to address the impediments being faced by the exporters of fresh fruits, vegetables and halal meat in this regard.

The meeting was chaired by the Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, while PBIT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Erfa Iqbal, Agri-food and halal meat exporters and senior representation from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Customs, PIA, Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP), Animal Husbandry and Quarantine Department, Local Government and Community Development Department, Livestock and Dairy and Plant Protection Department were present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that PBIT arranged this meeting in continuation of a larger dialogue conducted earlier in March, to address the impediments faced by exporters across sectors.

The meeting held detailed discussions on numerous issues faced by exporters of fruits, vegetables and halal meat with their concerned government departments and suggested a number of proposals for their amicable resolution.

Exporters said that a dry port should be set up in Sargodha and a 24/7 helpline should be set up to provide the services of the customs department. They also raised other issues, including the provision of cold storage and chiller facilities at airports.

They demanded uniformity in the procedure for value assessment in G.D form, along with highlighting the problems being faced for acquiring offload shipment e-form and variations in weighing. Halal meat exporters demanded strict implementation on rules regarding slaughtering of useful animals, removal of quarantine fee, control on all disease, provision of free medicines to farmers and reduction in the time of shipment.

Mian Aslam while assuring a solution to their exporters said that the recommendations would be sent to the prime minister and the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office.

“Exporters earn billions of dollars in foreign exchange for the country and it is the government’s responsibility to solve their problems. Officials of the concerned agencies should not spare any effort to address the grievances of the exporters. All the problems of exporters would be solved and the federal government would also be contacted to resolve issues related to the federation. PBIT is not simply acting as a facilitator, rather it is working with an approach of bringing all the stakeholders within and outside of the government together to streamline and boost the national income by promoting a business friendly environment,” he said.

Taking all stakeholders into confidence, Iqbal stated that the government was fully aware of the problems being faced by them and is making all out sincere efforts for early amicable solution to these problems.

Later, speaking to the media in the Chief Minister’s House, the provincial minister said that Pakistan is an agricultural country but unfortunately 90 per cent of food items have to be imported.

“Agriculture and livestock are pivotal pillars of strong economic growth for any nation while Pakistan is rich in both, it certainly has lacked the capacity to exploit the abundance of these resources. When commodity prices rise in the international market, it has an effect here as well. As an agricultural country, the previous governments did not formulate a policy that would allow imported food items to be grown in the country. The Punjab government is giving a subsidy of Rs80 billion annually on the supply of cheap flour and now a targeted subsidy programme is being formulated under which deprived sections will be given health card style cards through which they will be able to buy discounted items,” he concluded.