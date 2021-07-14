CAA increases international flight operations to 50pc

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), in view of a significant drop in daily cases of Covid-19 in the world, has granted permission to the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to increase the number of international flight operations up to 50 per cent.

“In view of the recent improvement in Covid-19 situation in various parts of the world, the government of Pakistan has increased the international flight operation up to 50 per cent. This increase in flight schedule will be implemented W.E.F from July 15,” read the notification.

On May 2, the CAA had reduced international flights in the country up to 20 per cent in the wake of a rise in Covid-19 cases.