Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

CAA increases international flight operations to 50pc

By Monitoring Report

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), in view of a significant drop in daily cases of Covid-19 in the world, has granted permission to the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to increase the number of international flight operations up to 50 per cent.

“In view of the recent improvement in Covid-19 situation in various parts of the world, the government of Pakistan has increased the international flight operation up to 50 per cent. This increase in flight schedule will be implemented W.E.F from July 15,” read the notification.

On May 2, the CAA had reduced international flights in the country up to 20 per cent in the wake of a rise in Covid-19 cases.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBank deposits register 14-year high growth rate
Next articleLSM expands 14.57pc in 11MFY21
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

China to import 300 tonnes of chilies from Pakistan

BEIJING: China will import 300 tonnes of chilli picked and dried at a pilot chilli field in Lahore during August, China Machinery Engineering Corporation...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP pharma industry announces strike against advance tax

PESHAWAR: Like other parts of the country, the pharma industry association in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has announced a strike, demanding that the government revoke...
Read more
HEADLINES

New land grab law soon: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said his government was considering introducing a new legislation to target landgrabbers to ensure strict action against them. Addressing the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan rice exports hit by 400pc increase in freight rate

ISLAMABAD: While Pakistan’s rice export witnesses a declining trend, increasing freight rate threatens to further damage exports, especially that of highly valued variant, Basmati. According...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan rice exports hit by 400pc increase in freight rate

ISLAMABAD: While Pakistan’s rice export witnesses a declining trend, increasing freight rate threatens to further damage exports, especially that of highly valued variant, Basmati. According...

LSM expands 14.57pc in 11MFY21

CAA increases international flight operations to 50pc

Bank deposits register 14-year high growth rate

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.