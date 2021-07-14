Sign inSubscribe
LSM expands 14.57pc in 11MFY21

By News Desk

The large-scale manufacturing sector’s (LSM) output grew 14.57 per cent in the first 11 months (Jul-May) of the last fiscal year (11MFY21) compared to the corresponding period last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Tuesday.

The overall output of Large-Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) increased by 14.57pc in July-May 2020-21 compared to 11MFY20. However, on a month-on-month basis the industrial output shrank 3.93pc.

The LSM data released by the PBS after collecting it from the Provincial Bureau of Statistics (BOS), the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) and the Ministry of Industries showed that the OCAC recorded month-on-month decline of 8.32pc in May against previous month, and 4.15pc growth year-on-year in May against May 2020.

The data showed that the Ministry of Industry-related sectors witnessed negative growth of 6.49pc month-on-month in May, while on a year-on-year basis it registered a growth of 45.06pc.

The PBS data said that LSM-related data to the BOS month-on-month witnessed 2.35pc growth in May against the previous month, and on YoY basis, BOS witnessed a growth of 29.59pc in May against May 2020.

The production in 11MFY21 as compared to 11MFY20 has increased in textile, food, beverages and tobacco, coke and petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automobiles, fertilisers, paper and boards and iron and steel products, while it decreased in wood products, engineering products, electronics, rubber products, and leather products.

On the other hand, the LSM industries that witnessed negative growth in May 2021 included electronics at 283.09pc, leather products at 64.77pc, engineering products 88.39pc at rubber products at 25.42pc, and wood products at 126.52pc.

 

News Desk

