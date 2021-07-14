KP pharma industry announces strike against advance tax

PESHAWAR: Like other parts of the country, the pharma industry association in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has announced a strike, demanding that the government revoke advance tax on the sector.

In this regard, Pakistan Chemist and Drug Association (PCDA) central executive member, Aurangzeb, told Profit that the federal government has added to the issues faced by the pharma industry by amending Income Tax Act 236-G and 236-H, which will lead up to a 50 per cent increase in the prices of medicines across the country.

Besides this, he said, it will force those involved in the industry to lose their jobs.