Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

FindMyAdventure brings Pakistan’s BIGGEST Travel Sale with 40% OFF on trips

By Sponsored Content

Is Summer, suffer nahin, sirf safar karo!

FindMyAdventure’s Summer Safar weekend is geared towards promoting local tourism by providing trips and travel services at heavily discounted rates from 16th to 18th July. Crazy discounts with up to 40% OFF on 1000s of trips. Explore packages from tour operators across Pakistan, or make your own customised plan.

Founded in 2016, FindMyAdventure is Pakistan’s first online marketplace for people to search, compare, and book trips, experiences, stays and rentals at any price point. With tens of thousands of satisfied customers and hundreds of tour operators, local guides, and service providers on board, the best prices, easiest payment options, and 24/7 customer support, www.findmyadventure.pk is the only stop you’ll need to make on your travel planning journey.

Plan a trip from start to end.

Article continues after this advertisement

Explore a range of experiences.

Find a stay that’s just for you.

Rent a vehicle that you can rely on.

By providing all of these services under one digital roof, FindMyAdventure is making the process of booking travel services easy, convenient, and safe for everyone. Explore the website and start checking items off your travel bucket-list today!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNew land grab law soon: Imran
Next articleKP pharma industry announces strike against advance tax
Sponsored Content
This article was created under a paid partnership. For queries related to paid partnerships, email at: [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Standard Chartered Pakistan implements Euronet Payments Platform for its Cards & ATMs driving

Standard Chartered Bank has implemented Euronet’s State-of-the-Art Payments Platform that would not only drive its extensive card management program but also its country-wide ATMs...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Dawlance’s Mangrove-Plantation Initiative promises environmental-sustainability

Nature's benefits are significantly unquestionable. Plants play a vital role in minimizing the catastrophic events. Mangroves shield the waterfront districts from soil disintegration, flowing...
Read more
HEADLINES

Shamoon Abbasi, STARZPLAY take you through the dark underbelly of Karachi in upcoming original crime series

KARACHI: This has been a tremendous year for STARZPLAY. As people stay home to stay safe from the pandemic, the scorching heat and soaring...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Dukan.pk and Bykea collaborate to empower thousands of local sellers to sell online and manage deliveries

Pakistan’s pioneering instant e-commerce platform dedicated for small to medium businesses, announced its collaboration with Bykea with a goal of providing sellers e-commerce tools...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan rice exports hit by 400pc increase in freight rate

ISLAMABAD: While Pakistan’s rice export witnesses a declining trend, increasing freight rate threatens to further damage exports, especially that of highly valued variant, Basmati. According...

LSM expands 14.57pc in 11MFY21

CAA increases international flight operations to 50pc

Bank deposits register 14-year high growth rate

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.