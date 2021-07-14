New land grab law soon: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said his government was considering introducing a new legislation to target landgrabbers to ensure strict action against them.

Addressing the groundbreaking of various development projects by Capital Development Authority in Islamabad on Wednesday, the prime minister mentioned the emergence of qabza (grabber) groups in the capital and the rest of the country, stressing a check against them.

He said the mafia was acting with nefarious objectives to take through force the possession of properties.

He pointed that the legal proceedings lacking sufficient evidence resulted in the bails of those accused of land grabbing and also the minor penalties did not act as a deterrent against the crime.

“The new law will help mitigate the sufferings of people fallen victim to illegal dispossession and ensure strict action against the land grabbers,” the prime minister said.

The premier said the government’s goal was to facilitate the people. “A government functions on taxpayers’ money, and under a social contract, it serves the people.”

He said that when such a system starts decaying, the public starts serving the government and not the other way around. He lauded the launch of succession certificates, stating that often times the government does not have time to think about upgrading existing systems.

To counter the consequences impacts of rapid urbanisation, he said the government had chalked out a strategy to prepare city master plans, green areas and forestation, addressing traffic problems and eliminating land grabbers.

He mentioned that the launch of Miyawaki forests in Islamabad and the rest of the country was aimed at the growth of green cover in a shorter period. Also, the conversion of brick kilns to zig-zag technology is a step in the right direction aimed at reducing the alarming pollution levels.

Imran emphasised making Islamabad a model city for the rest of the country in terms of plantation.

He expressed satisfaction that CDA had revamped several parks to provide citizens and families with a place for leisure.

The prime minister lauded the performance of the authority for generating a revenue of Rs136 billion compared to the deficit of Rs5 billion at the time his government assumed power three years ago.

On the occasion, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said CDA had revamped 200 out of 240 parks of the capital with four new to be established soon.

He said an exclusive “Ladies Bazar” would be set up with women-only shopkeepers that would only allow visitors.

He highlighted that an emergency help service like Rescue 1122 was required in Islamabad as a prompt response to any untoward incidents and accidents.