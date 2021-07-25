Sign inSubscribe
Banking

What’s your credit history?

How Pakistan needs to help out its credit bureaus - for its own good

By Profit

When does one hear about the State Bank of Pakistan in the news? Typically, it is when there is some news about the interest rate. In fact, just this week, the monetary policy committee is set to announce a new rate. But outside of that function, and the usual news rush regarding it, there are few who hear what the central bank is up to, let alone read its multiple annual reports.

And yet buried away in the third quarterly report of the board of directors for the year 2020-2021, which was then submitted to parliament, is a section that Profit, at least, deemed somewhat curious. The report covered the usual areas of interest: real sector, monetary policy, inflation, public debt (one can almost hear the reader nodding off at this point). 

But there was a special section attached titled “Private Credit Bureaus in Pakistan: Enhancing credit penetration by addressing information asymmetries.” The title may be a mouthful, but the gist is that Pakistanis don’t have credit histories, and that there are significant hurdles in the way of trying to create an actual credit profile. Still, there could be potential solutions to be gleaned from other developing countries with the same problem, an SBP report argues.

 

Profit

1 COMMENT

  1. Pakistan’s banking industry needs to grow and bring international standard banking to Pakistan.
    Credit history or Credit Score system must be introduced in Pakistan which should be linked to CNIC number, payments related to utilities and cellular networks must be recognized against the CNIC number as SSN or NTN number.

