What’s your credit history?

When does one hear about the State Bank of Pakistan in the news? Typically, it is when there is some news about the interest rate. In fact, just this week, the monetary policy committee is set to announce a new rate. But outside of that function, and the usual news rush regarding it, there are few who hear what the central bank is up to, let alone read its multiple annual reports.

And yet buried away in the third quarterly report of the board of directors for the year 2020-2021, which was then submitted to parliament, is a section that Profit, at least, deemed somewhat curious. The report covered the usual areas of interest: real sector, monetary policy, inflation, public debt (one can almost hear the reader nodding off at this point).