Highest PSDP spending in FY21 since FY12: Asad Umar

By APP
Asad-Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said the total spending under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in the fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21) exceeded the target set for the corresponding period in the fiscal year before by Rs9 billion, totalling Rs659 billion.

“Total PSDP spending in 2020-21 was Rs659 billion vs a target of target of Rs650 billion or 101.4pc,” he tweeted.

The minister said this was the the highest development funds utilisation since 2011-12 (FY12).

“In a year of COVID restrictions, this exceptionally high development spending reflects resolve of Prime Minister Imran Khan to accelerate growth,” he added.

According to data released by the Planning Commission, the released funds included Rs425.7 billion for federal ministries, Rs166.68 billion for corporations, Rs37.06 billion for special areas, and Rs1.5 billion for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA).

Similarly, Rs115.4 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs118.67 billion were released for the National Highway Authority, Rs51.24 billion for the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), and Rs71 billion out of Rs79.38 billion were released for the for the Water Resources Division.

Likewise, Rs28.12 billion out of allocated fund of Rs22.49 billion were disbursed to the Higher Education Commission, Rs323.7 million out of Rs323 million to the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA).

The Railways Division received development funds of Rs10.87 billion, the Interior Division Rs10.37 billion, and the National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division Rs11.24 billion.

Similarly, the Revenue Division got Rs8.96 billion, and the Cabinet Division Rs24.11 billion.

The government also released Rs23.4 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs24.5 billion for development projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Rs13.7 billion out of Rs15 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (GB) projects.

 

APP

